Head-To-Head Analysis: WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

20.0% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BIT Mining and WISeKey International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

WISeKey International has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 509.76%. Given WISeKey International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -3.86% -19.73% -13.41% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BIT Mining and WISeKey International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.07 -$60.52 million ($0.94) -1.30 WISeKey International $22.26 million 1.12 -$20.34 million N/A N/A

WISeKey International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIT Mining.

Summary

WISeKey International beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIT Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

WISeKey International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform to manage components in an intelligent car by providing digital identities based on PKI technology.; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. Further, it provides AI solutions through knowledge automation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.