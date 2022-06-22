Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) has been given a $26.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EPRT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.69.
Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
