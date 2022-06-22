Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) has been given a $26.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EPRT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

