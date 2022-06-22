Compass Point Analysts Give Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) a $90.00 Price Target

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) has been assigned a $90.00 price target by Compass Point in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $77.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -125.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.18. Centerspace has a one year low of $74.99 and a one year high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary J. Twinem purchased 900 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,470.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson bought 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,695 shares of company stock worth $140,842. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centerspace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Centerspace by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Centerspace by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,742,000 after buying an additional 119,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Centerspace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

