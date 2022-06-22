Analyzing Valaris (NYSE:VAL) and Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ)

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) and Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Valaris and Pacific Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion 3.07 -$4.50 billion N/A N/A Pacific Drilling $319.72 million 0.00 -$525.16 million N/A N/A

Pacific Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Valaris and Pacific Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valaris presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.35%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Pacific Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Pacific Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -291.76% -344.10% -138.77% Pacific Drilling -164.67% -23.08% -9.18%

Summary

Valaris beats Pacific Drilling on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris (Get Rating)

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Pacific Drilling (Get Rating)

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. Pacific Drilling S.A. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On October 30, 2020, Pacific Drilling S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

