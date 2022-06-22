The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

GPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of GAP to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

GPS stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GAP has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GAP will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in GAP by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter worth about $2,208,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

