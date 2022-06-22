UBS Group Analysts Give CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) a $18.00 Price Target

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) received a $18.00 target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after buying an additional 577,993 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,938,000 after buying an additional 10,660,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,847,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,450,000 after buying an additional 5,468,877 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $168,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.