Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 209.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after acquiring an additional 523,900 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Oshkosh by 26.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $786,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in Oshkosh by 41.7% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Oshkosh by 41.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.25. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $80.66 and a 12-month high of $126.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

