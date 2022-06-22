Comparing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) & Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $157.17 million 11.16 -$184.06 million ($1.07) -8.83 Adaptive Biotechnologies $154.34 million 6.95 -$207.28 million ($1.62) -4.65

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptive Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -103.16% N/A -60.24% Adaptive Biotechnologies -148.44% -36.67% -24.10%

Risk & Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 5 4 0 2.44 Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 3 5 0 2.63

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $18.10, indicating a potential upside of 91.53%. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $26.08, indicating a potential upside of 245.93%. Given Adaptive Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adaptive Biotechnologies is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for complement-mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection. It also provides clonoSEQ, a clinical diagnostic product for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with multiple myeloma, B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as well as available as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test for patients with other lymphoid cancers; and immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID for vaccine developers and researchers to measure the T-cell immune response to vaccines. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.