Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Alarm.com stock opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.46. Alarm.com has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $94.45.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,775,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,776 shares of company stock worth $1,440,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

