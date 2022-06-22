Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) PT Set at $27.75 by Cowen

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a $27.75 price target by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,658,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,156,000 after buying an additional 234,330 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,939,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,892,000 after buying an additional 53,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,443,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,673,000 after buying an additional 383,042 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,919,000 after buying an additional 914,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,072,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after buying an additional 989,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

