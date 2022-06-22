United States Steel (NYSE:X) Given a $23.00 Price Target at UBS Group

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has been assigned a $23.00 target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE X opened at $19.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $51,247.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,299.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,413,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,344 shares of company stock worth $4,252,827. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

