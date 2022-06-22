LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €700.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €700.00 ($736.84) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €800.00 ($842.11) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($736.84) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a €723.00 ($761.05) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €815.00 ($857.89) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($822.11) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of MC opened at €553.50 ($582.63) on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($205.74) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($274.26). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €591.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €646.16.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

