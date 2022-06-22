Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,720,000 after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,469,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHS stock opened at $102.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.01 and a 200-day moving average of $132.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

