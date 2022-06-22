Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CLSN stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Celsion has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22.

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a negative net margin of 5,110.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Celsion by 435.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 108,155 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celsion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Celsion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Celsion by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

