Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,196.60.

EXPGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,560 ($43.61) to GBX 3,300 ($40.42) in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,300 ($40.42) to GBX 2,918 ($35.74) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 4,000 ($49.00) to GBX 3,800 ($46.55) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,146 ($38.54) to GBX 2,665 ($32.64) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($45.93) to GBX 3,300 ($40.42) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. Experian has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $49.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

