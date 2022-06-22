Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Set at $2,555.00 by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a $2,555.00 price target by Ascendiant Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.89% from the company’s previous close.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,766.83.

BKNG opened at $1,937.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,154.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,262.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 156.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

