Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €205.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €205.00 ($215.79) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($163.16) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($193.68) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €227.00 ($238.95) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays set a €199.00 ($209.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($168.42) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €176.40 ($185.68).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €161.00 ($169.47) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €166.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €148.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €116.65 ($122.79) and a one year high of €187.10 ($196.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

