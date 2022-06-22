Shore Capital Reiterates Coverage Pending Rating for SysGroup (LON:SYS)

SysGroup (LON:SYS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “coverage pending” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of SYS stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.32) on Monday. SysGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 22.25 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 43 ($0.53). The stock has a market cap of £12.95 million and a PE ratio of 45.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.
SysGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
Receive News & Ratings for SysGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SysGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.