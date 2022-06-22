Shore Capital Reiterates Coverage Pending Rating for SysGroup (LON:SYS)

SysGroup (LON:SYS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “coverage pending” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of SYS stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.32) on Monday. SysGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 22.25 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 43 ($0.53). The stock has a market cap of £12.95 million and a PE ratio of 45.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get SysGroup alerts:

SysGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers cloud-based public, private, and hybrid hosting services, as well as virtual private cloud, PCI-DSS hosting, cloud desktop, and SysCloud services; managed IT services comprising managed cloud, managed infrastructure, managed IT support, managed IT security, managed office 365, managed AWS, and managed azure; disaster recovery and back up services; and IT security services, such as penetration testing, endpoint security, DDOS, email security, security awareness training, firewalls, multi factor authentication, and GDPR automation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SysGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SysGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.