Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Set at $82.00 by UBS Group

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) has been given a $82.00 target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $66.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

