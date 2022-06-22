Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.06) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 309.84% from the stock’s previous close.

IKA opened at GBX 61 ($0.75) on Monday. Ilika has a 12-month low of GBX 54 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 215 ($2.63). The stock has a market cap of £95.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

