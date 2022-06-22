JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 6,100 ($74.72) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 81.28% from the company’s current price.

AHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($61.86) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ashtead Group to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 4,950 ($60.63) to GBX 4,625 ($56.65) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($81.46) to GBX 5,940 ($72.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,136 ($50.66) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,393.88 ($66.07).

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 3,365 ($41.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £14.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,059.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,888.96. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,355 ($41.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,572 ($80.50).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

