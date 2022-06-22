JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.08) target price on the broadcaster’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 142.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITV. Barclays cut their price target on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.16) to GBX 85 ($1.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.14) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 64 ($0.78) to GBX 66 ($0.81) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ITV to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 114 ($1.40).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 70.14 ($0.86) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.17. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 64.36 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 130.90 ($1.60). The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 145,635 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.00), for a total value of £119,420.70 ($146,277.19). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £3,344.07 ($4,096.12).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

