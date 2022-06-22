BNP Paribas Downgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Neutral

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $17.50 price target on the bank’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.37.

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after buying an additional 209,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,790,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,417,000 after buying an additional 90,458 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

