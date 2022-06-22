Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 375 ($4.59) to GBX 465 ($5.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of TGL stock opened at GBX 328 ($4.02) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £240.11 million and a P/E ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 438.50 ($5.37).

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

