FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of FA stock opened at GBX 10.85 ($0.13) on Monday. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 20 ($0.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £19.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43.

In other news, insider Graham Reginald Alexander Whitworth bought 49,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £6,391.45 ($7,828.82). Also, insider John Conoley purchased 94,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £15,063.04 ($18,450.56). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 154,210 shares of company stock worth $2,298,063.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

