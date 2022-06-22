Jefferies Financial Group Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to €110.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from €120.00 ($126.32) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($160.00) to €142.00 ($149.47) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($142.11) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

NYSE:SAP opened at $94.09 on Monday. SAP has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average of $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SAP will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $441,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SAP by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 83,721 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $238,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 26.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

