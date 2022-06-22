The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:RNK opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.00) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £381.77 million and a PE ratio of 6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60. The Rank Group has a twelve month low of GBX 78.30 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 191 ($2.34). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.78.

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

