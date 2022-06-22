The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of LON:RNK opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.00) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £381.77 million and a PE ratio of 6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60. The Rank Group has a twelve month low of GBX 78.30 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 191 ($2.34). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.78.
The Rank Group Company Profile
