Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BEG. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.69) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.90) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

LON:BEG opened at GBX 146.80 ($1.80) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The company has a market cap of £225.39 million and a P/E ratio of 1,468.00. Begbies Traynor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 154.08 ($1.89).

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

