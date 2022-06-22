The Kroger Co. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kroger in a report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

NYSE KR opened at $48.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67. Kroger has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 19.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 35,158 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 39,032 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 72.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

