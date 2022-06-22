FY2023 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $9.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2025 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

NYSE:EMN opened at $90.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $85.94 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.