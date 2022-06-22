Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $3,925,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at $10,967,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDRE opened at $18.81 on Friday. Cadre has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Cadre’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cadre will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

