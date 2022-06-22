NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NBY opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:NBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.