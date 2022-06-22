American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Set at $40.00 by Evercore ISI

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) received a $40.00 price objective from stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMH. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

AMH opened at $33.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60,269 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,194,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

