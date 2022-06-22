Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given a $195.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) has been assigned a $195.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AJG. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.11.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of AJG stock opened at $155.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.50 and a 52-week high of $187.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.32 and its 200 day moving average is $163.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,681,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.