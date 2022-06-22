Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Set at $36.00 by Benchmark

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) has been assigned a $36.00 price target by analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 141.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $14.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $537.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after buying an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 318.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after buying an additional 274,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 928.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

