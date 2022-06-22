Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Set at $47.00 by Piper Sandler

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) received a $47.00 price target from analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.23.

NYSE:CFG opened at $36.17 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,552.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

