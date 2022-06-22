StockNews.com Downgrades Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) to Hold

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.48.

AIZ stock opened at $171.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.76 and its 200 day moving average is $169.85. Assurant has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $194.12.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Assurant will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $4,284,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $3,065,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $1,312,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

