Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Saga Communications stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.02.

Saga Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

