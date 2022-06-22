HSBC Upgrades Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) to Buy

Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC TRWKF opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75. Truworths International has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

Truworths International Limited, an investment holding and management company, engages in the retail of fashion apparel, footwear, and related merchandise and homeware. It operates through Truworths and Office segments. The company operates approximately 728 stores in South Africa; and 49 stores in the rest of Africa.

