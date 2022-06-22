StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

