Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Price Target to €210.00

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from €230.00 ($242.11) to €210.00 ($221.05) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capgemini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $35.87 on Monday. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.