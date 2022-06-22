Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Price Target to €210.00

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2022

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMYGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from €230.00 ($242.11) to €210.00 ($221.05) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capgemini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $35.87 on Monday. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Capgemini Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.