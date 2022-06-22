JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) to Underweight

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DROOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 193 ($2.36) to GBX 164 ($2.01) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. HSBC started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

DROOF stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

