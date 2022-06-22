PointsBet Stock Set to Split on Monday, July 4th (OTCMKTS:PBTHF)

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 4th. The 21-20 split was announced on Monday, July 4th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 4th.

PointsBet stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. PointsBet has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PointsBet in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

