Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) PT Lowered to €38.00

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €56.00 ($58.95) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zalando from €90.00 ($94.74) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zalando from €88.00 ($92.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from €87.00 ($91.58) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Zalando from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. Zalando has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

