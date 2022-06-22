The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGFGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Varta from €113.00 ($118.95) to €95.00 ($100.00) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Shares of VARGF opened at $101.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.16. Varta has a 1-year low of $101.75 and a 1-year high of $171.77.

About Varta (Get Rating)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

