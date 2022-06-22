HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) PT Lowered to €46.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €78.00 ($82.11) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLFFF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HelloFresh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HelloFresh from €47.00 ($49.47) to €37.00 ($38.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($115.79) to €89.00 ($93.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $31.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.