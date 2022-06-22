Morgan Stanley Lowers Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Price Target to €135.00

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €141.00 ($148.42) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ANNSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($157.89) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($168.42) to €162.00 ($170.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($168.42) to €152.00 ($160.00) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($152.63) to €141.00 ($148.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $145.70 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $133.60 and a twelve month high of $179.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.22.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

