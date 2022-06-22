Contrasting EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and SeqLL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $35.31 million 7.75 -$58.42 million ($2.08) -3.87 SeqLL $210,000.00 43.07 -$3.70 million N/A N/A

SeqLL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and SeqLL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 266.92%. SeqLL has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 294.22%. Given SeqLL’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeqLL is more favorable than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -174.09% -47.60% -30.67% SeqLL N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SeqLL beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery. It is also developing EYP-1901, a twice-yearly bioerodible formulation of tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion; and YUTIQ50 for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The company has strategic collaborations with Alimera Sciences, Inc., Bausch & Lomb, OncoSil Medical UK Limited, Ocumension Therapeutics, and Equinox Science, LLC. It also has a commercial alliance with ImprimisRx PA, Inc. for the joint promotion of DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation following ocular surgery. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About SeqLL (Get Rating)

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

