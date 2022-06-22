Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$32.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Quebecor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.44.

QBR.B stock opened at C$28.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.28. Quebecor has a one year low of C$26.03 and a one year high of C$33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

