PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

PJT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

About PJT Partners (Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.